Yo Yo Honey Singh's Mother Gets Emotional Watching Him Perform At Delhi Concert, Proud Father Cheers For Son – WATCH Video

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Parents Attend His Delhi Concert | Photo Via Instagram

Yo Yo Honey Singh kickstarted his My Story – India Chapter tour on Saturday, March 14, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium (IGI Stadium) with an energetic performance. The stadium was packed with fans who enjoyed his iconic tracks like Desi Kalakaar, Blue Eyes, Sunny Sunny, Lungi Dance, Millionaire, Dope Shope, and Brown Rang. The concert was made even more special as his parents, Bhupinder Kaur and Sardar Sarabjit Singh, attended the show.

Honey Singh's Mother Gets Emotional

Several videos from the concert went viral on social media. In one clip, Honey Singh's mother was seen getting emotional as her son made his grand entry to begin the show. Later, she was seen with her hands joined in prayer, visibly moved and proud as she looked at the large crowd attending her son’s concert.

Another video shows Honey Singh's parents beaming with joy, clapping and cheering enthusiastically as they watched their son perform on stage.

Honey Singh India Tour Dates

After Delhi, Honey Singh is set to perform in Ahmedabad on March 21, followed by Mumbai on March 28, Pune on April 4, Kota on April 11, Indore on April 25, Lucknow on May 2, Kolkata on May 9, and will conclude the tour in Bengaluru on May 16.

Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers

Earlier, Yo Yo Honey Singh made shocking revelations about his early life. He shared that he became an atheist at a young age and began glorifying satanic powers, which led to a significant turning point in his life.

Speaking to The Lallantop, Honey Singh revealed that he decided to become an atheist at the age of 13. Upon moving to Punjab, he was introduced to Islam and learned about Prophet Muhammad. "Jab mujhe shohorat milne lagi, tab upar wale ka shukrana karna chaiye tha. but I started glorifying satanic powers and tabse meri zindagi aur dimag kharab honi shuru ho gayi," he added.

Further, he revealed that his songs earlier had a Satanic sound and he could Satan. The singer admitted that he had disrespected the divine, glorified negative aspects, and this was evident in his songs, lyrics, sound, and even his music videos.