Yo Yo Honey Singh Watches Toxic, Calls Yash 'Indian Heath Ledger'

Yo Yo Honey Singh Watches Toxic | Instagram

Yash starrer Toxic has received mixed to negative reviews, and after a bumper opening, the movie has been showing a drop at the box office. However, it looks like celebrities are liking the film, as after Kannada actors Upendra and Kichcha Sudeepa, now singer and music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh took to Instagram to praise the movie.

Singh shared multiple Instagram stories for Toxic. In his first story, he wrote, "Tonight Lets get Toxicated with @thenameisyash bhai (sic)." As the singer saw the movie on Friday, on the festival of Rakhi, he shared a picture of Nayanthara and wrote, "Raya n ganga Happy raksha bandhan the movie is madness (sic)."

In his third story, Singh shared an image of Yash without a beard and wrote, "This looks like old yoyo SATAN one (sic)." And then, in his fourth and final Instagram story for Toxic, he called Yash "Indian Heath Ledger (sic)." Check out the posts below...

Well, the Instagram stories of Singh prove that he enjoyed Toxic a lot.

Toxic Box Office Collection

Toxic took an opening of Rs. 101.10 crore net (all languages) in India. On its second day, the film showed a drop and earned Rs. 37.65 crore, and on Friday, it dropped further and collected Rs. 27.20 crore. According to Sacnilk, in three days, Toxic has collected Rs. 165.95 crore in India.

The film clearly needs to show a huge jump at the box office during Saturday and Sunday to collect a good amount by the end of its extended first weekend.

Toxic Budget

While the makers of Toxic have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, reportedly it is made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore. So, let's wait and watch what response the film will get in the coming days.