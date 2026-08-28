'It Takes Guts To Attempt Something Like This': Kichcha Sudeepa Reviews Yash Starrer Toxic

Kichcha Sudeepa Reviews Yash Starrer Toxic | Instagram / YouTube

Geetu Mohandas' Toxic was released on Wednesday, and the Yash-starrer received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. Till now, not many celebrities have shared anything about the movie, but on Friday, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa took to X (Twitter) to share his review of Toxic.

He praised the movie and wrote that Yash has tried something out of the box, and it takes guts to make something like this.

Kichcha tweeted, "Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash — you’ve genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster. It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts to attempt something like this (sic)."

Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash — you’ve genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster.



It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most… — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 28, 2026

The actor further wrote that Toxic is an 'unusual and commendable attempt'. He mentioned in his tweet that several portions in the film are genuinely intriguing, and can open 'great debate, discussion, and learning'.

"Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional. Bestest wishes, my friend (sic)," Kichcha concluded.

Toxic Box Office Collection

Despite getting mixed to negative reviews and facing backlash on social media, Toxic has been performing well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film in two days has collected Rs. 138.75 crore net in India and Rs. 185.60 crore gross worldwide.

It is expected to stay steady at the box office on Friday, but the movie needs to show a good jump on Saturday and Sunday. Reportedly, it is made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore.

Toxic Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"