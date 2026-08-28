Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: After Drop, Yash Starrer Expected To Be Steady On Friday

Toxic Box Office Collection | YouTube

Yash starrer Toxic took a bumper opening of Rs. 101.10 crore net (all languages) in India. However, on the second day, the movie showed a drop of 62.8% and earned Rs. 37.65 crore net (all languages). The film's worldwide collection in two days was Rs. 185.60 crore gross. Now, all eyes are on Toxic's third-day collection.

As per early estimates, we can expect that Toxic will stay steady at the box office on Friday after the Thursday drop. For now, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 35-40 crore net, taking the three-day total to Rs. 173-178 crore. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Toxic Budget

According to reports, Geetu Mohandas' Toxic is made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore. So, the collection for now is quite good. But, the movie surely needs to perform better or stay steady at the box office during the weekend.

Toxic Hindi Version Performing Best

While Toxic is shot in Kannada and English, the film's Hindi-dubbed version has been performing the best. In two days, Toxic Hindi has minted Rs. 79.25 crore net in India, which is surely an excellent amount.

After the Hindi-dubbed version, the original Kannada version has been doing well. In two days, it has collected Rs. 31.80 crore net.

Meanwhile, the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions have collected Rs. 19 crore, Rs. 7 crore, and Rs. 1.70 crore, respectively.

Toxic Review

Toxic has received negative to mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"