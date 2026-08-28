'Even If A Big Star Is Acting...': K Annamalai Demands Stricter CBFC Guidelines Amid Yash's Toxic Controversy

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Former BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai has criticised the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over what he described as inadequate censorship of films featuring extreme violence and the objectification of women. His remarks come amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Yash-starrer Toxic, although Annamalai did not name the film directly.

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: On Actor Yash’s movie Toxic, We the Leaders Foundation Chief Servant K. Annamalai says, "....Regulations should be tightened....The censorship board must make firm decisions regarding which scenes are permissible, even in films starring major actors...."… pic.twitter.com/bclu82PgzU — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2026

'Censor Board Should Be Even Stricter'

Annamalai called for stricter censorship guidelines and urged the CBFC to ensure that age-based certifications are properly implemented. However, he clarified that he was not advocating for films to be banned.

"The censor board should be even stricter. When we go to the US or European countries, look at how strict their censor boards are. In India, however, many scenes we see are unacceptable — scenes that have no regard for age groups like 16, 18, or 14. So, some films should be completely censored," he said, as quoted by Indian Express.

'Not Saying Films Should Be Banned, But Properly Censored'

"I’m not saying films should be banned, but they should be properly censored. Also, theatres should strictly enforce who can and can’t watch such movies. Even after many films get age-specific certificates, theatres don’t enforce them; they let everyone in. Only theatres in malls impose the rules properly,” he said.

He argued that the CBFC should apply the same standards to films regardless of the popularity of their stars. Annamalai stated that some films have ruined the student community; one should follow the censor markings correctly. Even if a big star is acting, the CBFC should decide which scenes to allow and which not to allow.

Referring to a recent movie without naming it, he alleged that a woman was portrayed “vulgarly, as a sex trophy” and objected to depictions that normalise relationships involving a wife and mistress.

Toxic Review

Toxic has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"