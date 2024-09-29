 Yo Yo Honey Singh Makes Relationship Official With Heera Sohhal As They Pose Hand-In-Hand On IIFA 2024 Green Carpet (VIDEO)
Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 01:42 PM IST

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

Renowned rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh made his relationship official with actress Heera Sohhal on Saturday night as they posed together on the green carpet of IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi. The two were all smiles as they attended the event together, and Singh was even seen laughing as the paps pulled his leg.

Photos and videos of the couple have now gone viral on the internet, with netizens wondering who was the mystery girl with Singh. The rapper has reportedly been dating Heera for quite some time now, but it was only on Saturday that they finally made their relationship official by walking hand-in-hand. In the videos, Heera can be seen hesitating to pose with the singer, but he then held her close by her hand, and posed for pictures.

As the paparazzi cheered and teased Singh, Heera was seen blushing while the singer engaged in some fun banter before the two walked away.

article-image

Singh was earlier married to Shalini Talwar, but the two got divorced in 2022 after 11 years of marriage. The singer then dated actress Tina Thadani, but that relationship too was shortlived, and the couple parted ways in the first quarter of 2023.

Singh and Heera reportedly met via a common friend, and while they had earlier decided to keep their relationship lowkey in front of the media, reports claimed that the singer proudly introduced her as his partner to his friends and colleagues in the industry circles.

article-image

Heera is an actress and she has mostly starred in Punjabi music videos. Besides being a part of a couple of Hindi web shows, she also played a small role in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's film, Thank God.

