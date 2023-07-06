YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Welcomes Second Child, Shares Photo With Baby Boy & Reveals His Name

Actress Evelyn Sharma, who is best known for her role in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, announced that she has become a mother for the second time.

Evelyn and her husband Tushaan Bhindi are blessed with a baby boy. On July 6, the new mom took to her official Instagram account to share the first picture of her son. She also revealed his name.

"Never thought I could feel this amazing right after giving birth. I’m so happy I could sing from the rooftops! 🥰 Say hi to our little baby boy Arden," Evelyn captioned her post.

In January 2023, Evelyn had announced her second pregnancy by sharing a couple of pictures of her baby bump on Instagram.

After being engaged for a year-and-half, Evelyn tied the knot with boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi in May 2021. The two met on a blind date set up by their common friend and actress Elli AvrRam.

On November 12, 2021, Evelyn and Tushaan welcomed their first child, a daughter, whom they named Ava Rania Bhindi.

Evelyn's Bollywood career

Evelyn marked her entry in Bollywood in 2012 with the film 'From Sydney with Love'. She went on to feature in films like 'Nautanki Saala', 'YJHD', 'Yaariyan', 'Main Tera Hero', 'Kuch Kuch Locha Hai' and 'Hindi Medium.'

In 2019, Evelyn marked her Tollywood debut with Prabhas and Shaddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho.'