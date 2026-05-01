YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Divorce With Husband Tushaan Bhindi After 5 Years Of Marriage: 'Building New Chapter On...'

Evelyn Sharma announces split, vows co-parenting focus | Photo Via Instagram

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma has officially confirmed her divorce from Australia-based dental surgeon and entrepreneur Tushaan Bhindi. The couple tied the knot on May 15, 2021, in an intimate white wedding ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. They have two children together, a daughter, Ava Rania Bhindi, born in November 2021, and a son, Arden, whose birth was announced in July 2023.

Evelyn Sharma Confirms Divorce With Tushaan Bhindi

Recently, reports of their separation had been doing the rounds after it was noticed that she had not been sharing photos with her husband on social media, sparking speculation about trouble in their marriage. Evelyn has now confirmed the split, stating that they will now focus on co-parenting their two children.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, Yes, we have decided to go separate ways romantically but are very focused on raising our children together. We would appreciate privacy and assure that this is as amicable as it can be. We are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting."