‘You’re kind of unprepared for all the yucky surprises’: Evelyn Sharma on pregnancy, motherhood, and more

For Evelyn Sharma, motherhood is an all-consuming type of love that you’ll never feel for anyone else but your child. “It’s so fulfilling to know your role in life. I’m a mommy now and nothing will ever change that. Seeing that little smile on your baby’s face makes up for all the sleepless nights,” says the actress who recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl with Australia-based husband, dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi.

Evelyn made her Bollywood debut with From Sydney with Love in 2012 and shot to fame with Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Recalling her first moment upon learning she’s going to be a mother, Evelyn says that she took 6 to 7 pregnancy tests to make sure it was all real. “I couldn’t believe it! It was too good to be true!” she exclaims.

Evelyn and Tushaan tied the knot in May 2021. “I was so excited I couldn’t wait for Tushaan to come home from work and tell him the good news! He was equally thrilled,” she adds.

Evelyn made sure she was well-prepared to welcome her little one. “It proved true for me what people say: your second trimester is the time when you feel great so you should get everything done in this time. We set up the nursery in those weeks, got most of her required newborn items sorted, and felt well prepared by the end of it. I recommend every new mom gets her basics sorted. If you don’t know the gender, just get a few items in beiges, yellows, or greens. My must-haves include a safe baby carrier, diapers, and more diapers!” says the Main Tera Hero actress.

Evelyn’s pregnancy involved typical aches and pains. She says, “People tell you a lot about the positive sides and you’re kind of unprepared for all the yucky surprises that are part of pregnancy and childbirth. I think it would have been easier having some of my close friends and family near, but I have to say our new friends here have truly done wonderfully to support us.”

“I was craving German and Indian food. But I think that’s what I always crave. Now after the baby’s birth I’m hungrier than throughout my entire pregnancy,” says the actress who was born to an Indian Punjabi Hindu father and a German mother.

Evelyn had an intuition that she was going to have a baby girl and was thrilled to get the confirmation.

Elaborating on how she narrowed down on a unique name for her princess, Evelyn shares, “We asked all of our close friends and family to send us name suggestions. We evaluated by international usability and deeper meaning of the name, that’s how we chose Ava Rania. And it suits her perfectly.”

Evelyn, who was last seen in the 2019 film Saaho is presently residing in Queensland, Australia. She feels lucky to have a home in the country. “The cases have been low throughout the pandemic, especially in the rural area we are currently living. I don’t want to overthink things further,” she signs off by asserting that returning to India is definitely on the cards.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 08:04 AM IST