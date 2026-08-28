'Yeh Yahan Normal Nahi Hai': Priyanka Chopra's Mother Criticises Kriti Sanon's Controversial Outfit In Raksha Bandhan Ad - Video

Madhu Chopra Reacts To Kriti Sanon's Controversial Rakhi Look | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon's controversial deep-neck blouse has once again become a topic of discussion after her Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA sparked debate on social media.

The outfit received mixed reactions online, with some social media users questioning whether the look was appropriate for a festive advertisement. Kriti, however, defended the outfit and pointed out how ethnic fashion has evolved over the years. She also questioned why women continue to be told what they should or should not wear, emphasising the importance of personal choice.

Madhu Chopra Reacts To Kriti Sanon's Controversial Raksha Bandhan Ad

Amid the ongoing debate, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, has now shared her opinion on Kriti's look.

At an event in Mumbai on Thursday, August 28, Madhu was asked about the actress' outfit in the advertisement. While discussing the idea of personal choice and fashion, she said, "Ek daayre ke andar rehte... My body, my choice karna acha hai, par woh dayra zarur rakho. How you put your dignity, and respect other people's values matters a lot."

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'Humara Bacche Bhi Pehente Hain...'

She further explained that certain outfits may be acceptable in places where they are considered normal, adding, "Par yeh yahan normal nahi hai. Sorry to say that, humare bacche bhi pehente hain, kaam ke liye pehente hain, shauk ke liye pehente."

Madhu also appeared to suggest that aesthetics play an important role in how an outfit is perceived. She concluded, "Agar aesthetically accha hota hai toh sab kuch accha lagta hai. Par yeh thoda aesthetically nahi tha na isiliye."

While Madhu Chopra has made her stance clear, Kriti Sanon has not yet reacted to her comments.

Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Removed

Meanwhile, amid the growing backlash, the jewellery brand GIVA removed the advertisement from all its social media handles. Issuing a statement, they said that it holds Indian culture and traditions in the “highest regard” and never intended to hurt sentiments.