'Yeh Wala Jagah Par...': Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Dodges Question On Komal Rani Swarnkar's Statements About Sunita Ahuja - VIDEO

Tina Ahuja Refuses To Comment On Komal Amid Govinda Rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Govinda’s alleged affair with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar continues to remain in the headlines amid ongoing reports surrounding his marital equation with wife Sunita Ahuja. While Komal has previously addressed the speculation and maintained that her public appearances with Govinda are linked to their professional association, the controversy has continued to draw attention.

Tina Ahuja Refuses To Comment On Komal Rani Amid Govinda Rumours

Amid the ongoing buzz, Govinda and Sunita's daughter Tina Ahuja was recently asked about the matter. When a paparazzo questioned Tina about Komal's statements concerning her mother Sunita, the actress chose not to comment.

At an event in Mumbai on Saturday, October 3, Tina responded, "Yeh wale jagah par please hum isi ke bare mein baat karte hain. Thank you," before walking away from the paparazzi.

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About Komal Rani, Govinda's Alleged Affair

The question came amid renewed attention on the reported equation between Govinda and Komal. On the same day, Govinda and Komal were spotted visiting Lalbaugcha Raja, while Sunita Ahuja visited the pandal separately.

Their separate appearances sparked further speculation on social media amid the ongoing rumours.

However, Govinda has repeatedly denied claims of an affair with Komal. The actor has maintained that their appearances together are connected to their professional association and their upcoming film, Roopa. He has also previously stated that even if there were an affair, it would be a personal matter and not something that should concern others.

Komal, too, has addressed the speculation surrounding her relationship with Govinda. She has indicated that their public visibility is connected to their film and professional commitments rather than a personal relationship.

Rumours about an alleged affair between Govinda and Komal first gained attention earlier this year after the two were spotted together at Mumbai airport. Since then, their public appearances have continued to fuel speculation, particularly amid reports of tension in Govinda and Sunita’s marriage.

For now, the alleged affair remains unconfirmed, with Govinda denying the claims and maintaining that his association with Komal is professional.