'Yeh Toh Sadhvi Ban Gayi Thi, What About Sanyas?': Mamta Kulkarni Dances To Her 90s Hits At Rajasthan Event, Leaving Netizens Surprised

Mamta Kulkarni's Dance Videos Leave Netizens Confused | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mamta Kulkarni, 54, who embraced sanyas and became a sadhvi during the Maha Kumbh Mela in January 2025, has once again grabbed attention on social media. The actress took the spiritual name Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri after entering the spiritual path. However, several videos of Mamta dancing to her popular 90s songs at the Rajasthan Film Festival have left netizens surprised and confused.

Mamta Kulkarni Dances To 90s Hits After Embracing Sanyas

In the viral videos, Mamta can be seen dancing to some of her most popular tracks, including Koi Jaaye To Le Aaye from Ghatak, Ek Munda Meri Umar Ka from Karan Arjun and Lamba Lamba Ghunghat from Sabse Bada Khiladi. For the event, she was seen dressed in a purple jumpsuit, marking a noticeable departure from the traditional sarees and saffron-coloured (bhagwa) robes she has often been seen wearing since embracing the spiritual path.

Her appearance and dance performance quickly sparked a wave of reactions online, with several social media users questioning her decision to embrace sanyas and her return to performing her old songs.

Netizens React

Some users wrote, “Mata naach rahi hai!” while another commented, “Yeh to saadhvi bni thi na.” One user asked, “Yogini se phir heroine kya?” Another wrote, “Kya hua sanyasan chod di?”

Other reactions included, “Yeh to Sanyasi ho gai thi bhai,” “Moh maaya kaha gaya?” and “Sadhvi banke bhi naach rahi hai.” One social media user also commented, “Ab achi lag rahi hai, faltu mein sanyasi ban gayi thi.”

Mamta’s transformation and dance videos have therefore sparked considerable discussion online, with many users expressing surprise at seeing her in a glamorous avatar after her reported spiritual transition.

However, as of now, Mamta Kulkarni has not publicly reacted to the viral videos or the comments surrounding them.