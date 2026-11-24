Yeh Prem Mol Liya review | Instagram

Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming directorial Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27. Ahead of its theatrical release, the film has received its first review from veteran actor Anupam Kher's mother, Dulari Kher, who gave it a perfect 100/100. Anupam also plays a pivotal role in the film.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya First Review Out

Taking to social media, Anupam shared a video capturing his mother's reaction after watching Yeh Prem Mol Liya. In the video, Dulari was seen praising the film with Sooraj Barjatya standing beside her. When asked about her experience, she enthusiastically said, "Mujhe bohot acchi lagi."

Sharing the video, Anupam revealed that his mother got emotional while watching the film, alternating between laughter and tears. He also mentioned that she hugged Sooraj three to four times after the screening to express her appreciation.

Check it out:

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'Maa Kabhi Hansi, Kabhi Royi': Anupam Kher

In his caption, the actor wrote, "Abhi-abhi maa ke saath ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ dekhkar bahar nikla hoon. Aur maa ne film ko diye hain sau mein se sau number! Ab maa ke sau mein se sau ka matlab hai… sau mein se sau! Film dekhte hue maa kabhi hansi, kabhi royi. Aur bahar aakar Sooraj Barjatya ko teen-chaar baar gale lagaya. Phir baar-baar haath se wahi ishara karti rahi, jiska matlab hai, 'Bahut badhiya!'"

He further asked fans to watch the video to see his mother's reaction, adding that her expressions said it all. Anupam also shared his own appreciation for the film, calling it amazing, and said he would talk more about his experience the following day.

Meanwhile, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is also clashing with Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaaster G9 on November 27.

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