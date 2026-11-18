Sooraj Barjatya Calls Dhurandhar 'A Wonderful Film' | Photo By Ashwini Sawant / Instagram

Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, along with veteran actors like Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, and others. On Wednesday, the film's trailer launch event was organised in Mumbai, and it was attended by the cast and crew.

At the trailer launch, when Barjatya was asked about making a film like Yeh Prem Mol Liya amid action movies like Dhurandhar and Pushpa doing well at the box office, the filmmaker said, "We want different kinds of food on our plate. Dhurandhar is a wonderful film. But sometimes in the morning we listen to bhajans, in the afternoon we want sleep, in the evening we want snacks, so even if Dhurandhar is there, we need this (Yeh Prem Mol Liya)."

He further joked and said, "I only know this, so what should I do?" Barjatya is known for directing romantic dramas, and his movies are always family entertainers.

Ayushmann Khurrana On Who Is His Favourite Prem

When Ayushmann was asked who is his favourite Prem from all Barjatya's movies, the actor took Salman Khan's name and said, “Salman bhai se better Prem koi ho hi nahi sakta. Unka launch hi Prem se hua hai."

“Mujhe lagta hai ki Prem banna bahut badi responsibility hai... Aapko sach mein samajhna padta hai ki ek perfect man kaisa hota hai,” he added.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Trailer

The trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is impressive. The film revolves around Prem and Purva, who fall in love, but after marriage, she can't leave her house because of her responsibilities. So, Prem decides that he and his family will shift to Purva's house after the wedding.

Well, the concept of the film surely looks very interesting, and we are looking forward to it.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Release Date

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is slated to release on November 27, 2026.

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