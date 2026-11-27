Yeh Prem Mol Liya First Half Review | YouTube

Yeh Prem Mol Liya First Half Review

Sooraj Barjatya, who is known for directing some wonderful romantic-family dramas, is back in theatres with his new directorial Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, and veteran actors like Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa play pivotal roles. Right now, FPJ's reviewer is watching the film at a theatre, and it is interval.

The first half of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is decent. As expected, it is a sweet, simple film. The first half majorly showcases how Prem (Ayushmann) and Purva (Sharvari) fall in love, and how the former decides that he, along with his family, will shift to the latter's house after the wedding.

There are some sweet moments between Prem and Purva, and some light-hearted scenes featuring their respective families. But, still there are a few things that today's generation might not connect with.

Ayushmann and Sharvari are good. But, it is the supporting cast who is stealing the show.

The interval point is also quite average. So, now let's see what second half has in store for us.

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