Yeh Prem Mol Liya Vs Gunmaaster G9 Advance Booking |

This Friday, two movies are all set to clash at the box office: Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, and Aditya Datt's Gunmaaster G9, which stars Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh. Both movies have created a decent pre-release buzz because of the trailer and songs. The advance bookings of both movies have opened, and for now, Gunmaaster G9 is leading.

Gunmaaster G9 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, Gunmaaster G9 has till now sold more than 1.20 lakh tickets with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, it has sold more than 61K tickets. The total gross collection till now is Rs. 2.59 crore with blocked seats, and without them, it is Rs. 1.14 crore.

Just for its first day, Gunmaaster G9 has sold more than 39K tickets, and the gross collection is Rs. 87.93 lakh with blocked seats. Meanwhile, without blocked seats, it has sold more than 22K tickets, and the gross collection till now is Rs. 42.48 lakh.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya advance booking

Yeh Prem Mol Liya has sold more than 82K tickets and grossed Rs. 2.31 crore with blocked seats. Meanwhile, without blocked seats, it has sold over 38K tickets, and the gross collection is Rs. 1.05 crore.

For its opening day, till now, the Ayushmann and Sharvari starrer has sold more than 29K tickets with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, it has sold over 14K tickets. The gross collections with and without blocked seats stand at Rs. 80.69 lakh and Rs. 37.67 lakh, respectively.

Both movies are still two days away from their release, so we can expect them to have better pre-sales numbers.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya vs Gunmaaster G9

Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 both are of different genres, and even the target audience is different. So, it will be interesting to see what response the movies will get at the box office.

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