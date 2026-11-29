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Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, has witnessed a slight improvement in its box office performance on Day 2. Released on Friday, November 27, the film opened amid good pre-release buzz, with its trailer and songs managing to grab the audience's attention. However, the advance booking remained strictly average, and the film failed to register an impressive opening at the box office.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Day 2 Box Office

On its opening day, Yeh Prem Mol Liya collected Rs 4 crore net in India. However, the film witnessed a 31.3% jump in collections on Saturday. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.25 crore net across 7,126 shows on Day 2. With this, its total India net collection stands at Rs 9.25 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 11 crore.

Worldwide Collection

The film has also recorded a decent contribution from overseas markets. It collected Rs 4 crore gross internationally on its second day, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 7.75 crore. Consequently, the worldwide gross collection of Yeh Prem Mol Liya currently stands at Rs 18.75 crore.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Budget

According to reports, Sooraj Barjatya's directorial has been made on a budget of approximately Rs 60-70 crore. Considering its reported production budget, the two-day India net collection is on the lower side. Even its worldwide gross is not particularly encouraging at this stage.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has its moments, but we expected more from a Sooraj Barjatya film. Even if we ignore the cinematic liberties, the Ayushmann and Sharvari starrer is a bit low on the entertainment factor as well. However, the fantastic performances save the movie. So, you can watch Yeh Prem Mol Liya if you love movies made by Barjatya. But don't go to the theatres with high expectations."

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