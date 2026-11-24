Sooraj Barjatya Shares Update On Prem Ki Shaadi With Salman Khan | Instagram

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film, which also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles, is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27. Meanwhile, fans are also eagerly waiting for his much-anticipated reunion with Salman Khan for Prem Ki Shaadi.

Sooraj Barjatya Shares Update On Prem Ki Shaadi With Salman Khan

Now, sharing an update on the project's progress, Sooraj told The Free Press Journal in an exclusive conversation, "Abhi thoda sa wakht aur hai, kyunki thoda aur mujhe kuch cheezein polish karni hai." His statement suggests that the filmmaker is taking additional time to refine certain aspects before moving forward with the project.

Prem Ki Shaadi Confirmed In 2022

During a screening of Uunchai in Mumbai in 2022, the filmmaker had confirmed that he was planning another film with Salman. Barjatya also revealed that he had registered the title Prem Ki Shaadi, following which Salman announced the film's name. The actor further confirmed that he would reprise his iconic character Prem and get married in the upcoming film.

Salman Khan's Collaboration With Sooraj Barjatya

Salman and Sooraj share a longstanding professional association. The actor's breakthrough as a star came with Barjatya's 1989 romantic drama Maine Pyar Kiya, co-starring Bhagyashree.

The duo subsequently delivered memorable films, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). Their next collaboration has therefore generated considerable anticipation among fans.

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