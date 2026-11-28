Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection Day 1 | YouTube

Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, alongside Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles, has opened to decent audience reviews following its theatrical release on Friday. However, the film’s opening-day box office performance has not been particularly encouraging.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection Day 1

According to the box office figures on Sacnilk, Yeh Prem Mol Liya collected a net of Rs 4 crore across 7,251 shows on its opening day. This takes its total India gross collection to Rs 4.70 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 4 crore. Considering the film's reported budget, the opening is on the lower side, and it will need a significant jump over the weekend to build momentum at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana And Sharvari's Box Office Records

The opening has also been relatively underwhelming for both lead actors. For Ayushmann, his 2015 film Hawaizaada remains his lowest opener, with reports suggesting a Day 1 collection of approximately Rs 60 lakh. His recent release, Udta Teer, opened at Rs 4.10 crore, slightly higher than Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Meanwhile, for Sharvari, her lowest recorded opening-day India net collection was Rs 1.15 crore for Main Vaapas Aaunga. Her recent film Alpha opened at Rs 9.25 crore.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Budget

According to the reports, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has been made on a budget of Rs 60-70 crore. With an opening of Rs 4 crore, the film has failed to make a strong start. The film's weekend performance will be crucial in determining whether it can recover its investment.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has its moments, but we expected more from a Sooraj Barjatya film. Even if we ignore the cinematic liberties, the Ayushmann and Sharvari starrer is a bit low on the entertainment factor as well. However, the fantastic performances save the movie. So, you can watch Yeh Prem Mol Liya if you love movies made by Barjatya. But don't go to the theatres with high expectations."

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