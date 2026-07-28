Sunny Deol Gets Emotional | Instagram

The trailer of Sunny Deol's upcoming movie Batwara 1947 was launched on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai. The event was attended by director Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and other cast and crew members of the film. During the event, Santoshi revealed that Batwara 1947 was the last movie that Dharmendra watched before he passed away. This made his son, Sunny, emotional, and he got tears in his eyes.

At the trailer launch, the filmmaker recalled, "Dharam ji ki blessing bohot hai is film ke liye. Narration jab suna tha, he was very emotional. Aankh mein aansu aa gaye the aur bohot aashirwaad diya (Dharam ji's blessings are immense for this film. When he heard the narration, he was very emotional. Tears welled up in his eyes and he gave me blessings)."

Santoshi further stated that, according to him, Batwara 1947 was the last film the late veteran actor watched. He recalled that after watching the movie, Dharmendra had said, "Raj ye picture bohot chalegi. Bohot achha kaam kiya hai aap log ne (Raj, this film will be a big hit. You guys have done a great job)."

Dharmendra's Death

Last year, on November 10, 2026, Dharmendra was hospitalised after experiencing respiratory issues and breathlessness. He was later discharged from the hospital and brought home.

However, on November 24, 2026, we got the sad news that the veteran actor passed away at the age of 89.

Batwara 1947 Release Date

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is slated to release on August 14, 2026. The film's trailer has received a good response, and it is expected to perform well at the box office.

However, Batwara 1947 won't get a solo release. It will clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2. Interestingly, both movies feature Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.