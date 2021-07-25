'Yeh Dil Maange More': Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' trailer will leave you high on patriotism! - Watch now

In an ultimate tribute to Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and the Indian Armed Forces, Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of 'Shershaah' at the Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations in Kargil on Sunday. The annual celebrations held to honour the heroes of the Kargil War served as the ideal stage to unveil the trailer of the film and was attended by actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Director Vishu Varadhan, Producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, the much-awaited war drama is a doting tribute to the courage and valor of the Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC).

Packed with powerful performances and some grand visuals, the movie based on Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, is undoubtedly going to leave its audience high on patriotism and chant 'Yeh Dil Maange More'.

Siddharth will be seen essaying the role of Captain Vikram Batra. In the nearly three-minute-long trailer, viewers will get to see a glimpse of some re-created footage of the Kargil war. The intriguing trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, captivating visuals, and an engaging story. From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all, making it safe to say that fans are in for a visual treat.