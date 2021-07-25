Karan Johar asks Sidharth Malhotra to describe rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani; check out 'Shershaah' actor's cute reply

Rumoured love birds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who will be seen in Karan Johar's war drama 'Shershaah', jetted off to Kargil with their team for the trailer launch of the film, on Sunday.
The movie's actors and producer treated their fans with an Instagram Live session after they were left stranded due to bad weather.
During the impromptu live session, Karan reportedly asked Sidharth to describe his rumoured ladylove and co-star Kiara Advani. To this, the 'Student of the Year' actor replied, "Yeh Dil Mange More."
The actor's reply was an imitation of Kiara Advani's answer when she was asked to sum up what 'Shershaah' means to her.
Sidharth Malhotra also also spoke about how difficult the shoot of the war drama was.
He said that they shot at difficult locations and the 'tough' shoots included a "lot of dust, rocks and lack of oxygen."
Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra as Kargil war hero and Param Vir Chakra recipient, Captain Vikram Batra.
"It is the true story of a war hero whose indomitable spirit and bravery brought victory to our nation. His sacrifices are invaluable and his life is an inspiration for generations to come. 'Shershaah' is our homage to the valour of our soldiers, and I hope every viewer's heart swells with pride watching this film," said filmmaker Karan Johar.
Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, 'Shershaah' also stars Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himmanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.
It has been confirmed for an OTT release on August 12, ahead of Independence Day.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)