Karan Johar asks Sidharth Malhotra to describe rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani; check out 'Shershaah' actor's cute reply

Rumoured love birds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who will be seen in Karan Johar's war drama 'Shershaah', jetted off to Kargil with their team for the trailer launch of the film, on Sunday.

The movie's actors and producer treated their fans with an Instagram Live session after they were left stranded due to bad weather.

During the impromptu live session, Karan reportedly asked Sidharth to describe his rumoured ladylove and co-star Kiara Advani. To this, the 'Student of the Year' actor replied, "Yeh Dil Mange More."