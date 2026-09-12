Yash-Starrer Toxic's English Version REMOVED From Theaters In Just 1 Week Due To Poor Box Office Run: Report

Yash's Toxic English Version Pulled From Theatres After Just 1 Week | Photo Via YouTube

'Rocking Star' Yash's latest theatrical release, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, appears to be struggling at the box office amid criticism surrounding the film. The Geetu Mohandas directorial opened to strong numbers on its first day, but collections have been rather disappointing since then, despite featuring a strong star cast that includes Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.

Yash's Toxic English Version Pulled From Theatres After Just 1 Week

Released on August 26, Toxic was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Its English version was released in India on September 4. However, much to the makers' disappointment, the English version has now been removed from theatres after collecting just Rs 3.16 lakh in its first week, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

Toxic English Version Box Office Numbers

The report further stated that on its release day, the English version of Toxic collected Rs. 1.38 lakh from 11 shows across four cities: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Noida. However, collections dropped to Rs. 78,774 on Saturday and further slipped to Rs. 70,460 on Sunday, with the film failing to witness any significant weekend growth.

On Monday, the film witnessed a major drop in collections, earning just Rs. 15,034. The downward trend continued through the rest of the week, with the English version of Toxic collecting Rs. 3,125 on Tuesday, Rs. 5,699 on Wednesday and Rs. 4,655 on Thursday.

As a result, owing to the poor box office turnout, the English version of Toxic was removed from theatres from Friday, September 11.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the removal of the English version from theatres.