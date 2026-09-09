‘Don’t Take Too Much To Heart’: Toxic Dubbing Supervisor Recalls Yash's First Reaction To Movie After Its Release - VIDEO |

Toxic's dubbing supervisor, Jaidev Mohan, recently opened up about Yash’s reaction after the film’s release. In a latest interview, Jaidev recalled his conversation with the actor and revealed that Yash did not blame the audience for the film’s response. Instead, he encouraged the team to accept the verdict and focus on their next project.

Speaking to Prajavani, Jaidev recalled Yash’s words to him: “Don’t take too much to heart. We did our sincere effort and gave the movie. Let’s leave it to audience, now audience own it. Get ready for next, we have work” (as translated).

Jaidev also reflected on how piracy and leaks impacted Toxic. Yash’s decision to accept the audience’s verdict without blaming them prompted a fan to praise the actor’s approach, writing, “This is what separates a true Superstar from the rest. Accepting the audience’s verdict, learning from it and moving forward without blaming anyone, that takes immense maturity.”

This is what separates a true Superstar from the rest. ❤️‍🔥 Accepting the audience’s verdict, learning from it and moving forward without blaming anyone that takes immense maturity. #Yash doesn’t need to prove anything. His next chapter will speak for itself🔥🔥🔥 — Bengali YASH (@komuramb1) September 9, 2026

I have massive respect for Yash for choosing a story like Toxic at the height of his career

It was a risky project;

With better execution, this could have been a landmark film. — टकलू हैवान💀 (@haiwan_taklu) September 9, 2026

Boss stay strong we are with you I'm always be your fan and what you did in toxic was great sad audience didn't connect with it and believed the haters toxic is my favorite movie of yours — ®Aya (@iamoffl17) September 9, 2026

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released in theatres on August 26, 2026. As of September 9, the film has collected Rs. 247.19 crore net in India, with its India gross standing at Rs. 295.02 crore, as per Sacnilk. Its total worldwide gross has reached Rs. 338.32 crore, including Rs. 43.30 crore from overseas. Sacnilk also notes that Day 15 collections were yet to be reported at the time of its latest update.

Toxic Budget & Cast Salary

Toxic is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of around Rs. 500 crore, according to The Indian Express. The film also boasts a star-studded cast, with reports claiming that Yash was paid around Rs. 50 crore for the project, while Kiara Advani reportedly charged Rs. 15 crore. Nayanthara is said to have earned Rs. 12–18 crore, whereas Rukmini Vasanth reportedly took home Rs. 3–5 crore. Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria are also reported to have received Rs. 2–3 crore each. However, the reported remuneration figures have not been officially confirmed by the actors or the makers.