Toxic Box Office Collection Day 14: Yash Starrer Earns ₹73 Lakh On Its Second Tuesday

Toxic Box Office Collection | YouTube

Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth, has failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie took a bumper opening, but due to negative reviews from critics and the audience, the film started dropping at the box office, and during its second week, Toxic is getting a dismal response at the ticket windows. The movie collected Rs. 6.45 crore during its second weekend, and on Monday, it showed a huge drop and earned only Rs. 75 lakh.

According to Sacnilk, on Tuesday, the movie earned Rs. 73 lakh, taking the 14-day total to Rs. 247.23 crore net in India. The film's domestic gross collection is Rs. 295.10 crore, and the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 338.50 crore.

Toxic Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of Toxic, reportedly, the Yash starrer was made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore. So, even with its worldwide gross collection, it looks difficult for the movie to surpass its budget at the box office. It is a flop!

Toxic OTT Deal

A few days ago, a report in Bollywood Hungama claimed that before the release, an OTT platform was ready to buy the digital streaming rights for Rs. 150 crore, but the makers demanded an amount of around Rs. 200 crore. However, as the film has failed to make a mark at the box office, now the makers are offered only Rs. 30 crore for the OTT deal.

But, there's no official confirmation about it, and it is not yet known on which OTT platform the film will be streamed.

Toxic Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"