 Yash 19: KGF Star and Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas' Film To Finally Roll Out, This Year
This will be the Kannada superstar's first project post the mammoth success of KGF

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
If you may recollect, a few days ago it was reported that KGF star Yash was in talks with Moothon filmmaker Geetu Mohandas for her much-anticipated next. Touted to be his 19th film, this discreet but prolific film will be the Kannada superstar's official latest following the stupendous success of his KGF franchise.

The news comes as a huge reason for fans to rejoice who've waited eagerly with bated breaths to watch the actor return to the silver screen. According to a report by a leading media outlet, it has been learnt that the said film will go on the floors, later in December. According to a source, Yash took his own judicious time to introspect over his next after KGF. As per him, Geetu's film seemed like the best fit to mark his return.

As per sources, the film is likely to be a gangster drama centred around the Russian mafia and related crime syndicates. In the past, Mohandas has drawn competent performances from Malayalam film stars Nivin Pauly and Roshan Mathew in her widely-lauded film Moothon.

Meanwhile, the actor is yet to sign on the dotted line for his much talked about appearance in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the Ramayana, in which he is likely to essay the role of Raavan. If his agreement falls through, the actor will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi will essay the role of Sita.

An agreement from Yash's end is awaited in the days to come as the actor has given several look tests, much to the conviction of his makers and himself.

