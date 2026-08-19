Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli All Set To Clash At Box Office With Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 & Rajkummar Rao Starrer Prahaar During Dussehra Weekend

Nayyi Navelli Vs Jailer 2 Vs Prahaar | Instagram

Yami Gautam, who impressed one and all with her fantastic performance in Haq last year, is all set to be back on the big screens with a movie titled Nayyi Navelli. The makers on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the motion poster of the film and announce its release date.

Nayyi Navelli, which is directed by Balaji Mohan, is all set to release on October 16, 2026, which is the Dussehra weekend. However, the movie won't be getting a solo release.

Yami Gautam Vs Rajinikanth Vs Rajkummar Rao

During the Dussehra weekend, two more biggies are slated to hit the big screens: Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 (October 15) and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story.

Jailer 2 is originally a Tamil film, but it will be dubbed and released in Hindi. The Hindi-dubbed version of Jailer (2023) had failed to make a mark at the box office and reportedly collected only Rs. 5.35 crore.

So, maybe the Yami Gautam-starrer, which is a Hindi film, might not face tough competition from Jailer 2. However, a lot depends on the sequel's pre-release buzz because reportedly Bollywood actors like Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, and Jackie Shroff are also a part of the Tamil movie.

Meanwhile, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is a film that would solely depend on the reviews and word of mouth. Also, it doesn't look like a festive movie, so Nayyi Navelli might have an upper hand due to the genre.

All three movies are still two months away from the release. So, let's wait and watch whether the clash will happen or it will be averted.

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story release date

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story was slated to release in August this year, but it was postponed to October 2026. The movie, which is directed by Avinash Arun, also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role.