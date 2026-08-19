OTT Streaming Rights Of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Sold For ₹160 Crore; Biggest Amount For A Tamil Film: Report

Jailer 2 OTT Rights | Instagram

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is a sequel to the 2023 release Jailer, which was a blockbuster at the box office. Rajini fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film in theatres, and according to a report, the movie has cracked a fantastic OTT deal.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers have got a deal of Rs. 160 crore for the OTT streaming rights. A source told the portal, "It's the biggest non-theatrical deal of the year, as well as the biggest of all time for a Tamil Film, surpassing Leo. Rajinikanth is flexing his superstardom with the sequel to his most loved film of the last 15 years."

It is not yet known which streaming platform has bought the film. But if this report turns out to be true, clearly it is a benchmark set by the makers of Jailer 2 and Rajinikanth.

Jailer Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Jailer had minted Rs. 348.55 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection of the movie was Rs. 604.50 crore. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs. 200–240 crore.

Jailer 2 Release Date

Jailer 2 is slated to hit the big screens on October 15, 2026, during the Dussehra festival weekend. The film, which is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 250–350 crore, is expected to take the box office by storm.

Jailer 2 Cast

Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik will be seen reprising their roles from the first instalment. Meanwhile, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna have joined the cast.

According to reports, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan have cameos in the movie.