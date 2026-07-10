Jailer 2 Actor Vinayakan Booked For Allegedly Posting Minor Girl's Photo, Her Father's Number On Facebook Without Consent

Malayalam actor Vinayakan found himself in legal trouble after the Mavelikkara Police in Kerala's Alappuzha district registered a case against him over an alleged Facebook post involving a minor girl. The action reportedly follows directions issued by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

According to reports, the case relates to allegations that the actor shared a photograph of a minor on Facebook without the family's consent. The complaint also alleges that the post included the girl's father's phone number along with objectionable remarks, leading to harassment from unknown callers.

As per Mathrubhumi, the complaint was filed by a resident of Thazhakara who is currently working in Mumbai. The complainant claimed that he had earlier shared a Facebook post related to Vinayakan with others through WhatsApp. He alleged that the actor later uploaded a screenshot of his WhatsApp profile, which displayed a photograph of his eight-year-old daughter as the profile picture.

The father further alleged that the Facebook post revealed his mobile number and contained objectionable comments. According to the complaint, the post resulted in repeated calls from strangers, with some allegedly abusing him after obtaining his contact details.

The matter was reportedly reviewed by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights during a sitting in Alappuzha. Following its examination, the commission directed the Mavelikkara Police to register a case against the actor.

Authorities have reportedly invoked provisions related to insulting womanhood, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in July last year. Further details regarding the investigation are awaited.

On the professional front, Vinayakan is gearing up for the release of Jailer 2. The highly anticipated sequel stars Rajinikanth in the lead and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The makers recently unveiled a glimpse featuring Vinayakan, further building excitement among fans ahead of the film's release.