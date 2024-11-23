Jailer Actor Vinayakan Creates Ruckus In Goa, VIDEO Of Spat With Shopkeeper Goes Viral; Netizens React

Rajinikanth's Jailer co-star Vinayakan is currently hitting the headlines after a video circulating on social media shows him causing a ruckus on the streets of Goa. He could be seen engaging in a verbal spat with a shopkeeper. In the video, Vinayakan, dressed in casual attire, can be observed standing with his hands behind his back, shaking continuously while speaking.

Netizens assumed it could be that the actor could have been intoxicated. While others wondered whether he is performing a movie character.

Check out the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A user commented, “He is tweaking. Either on drugs or some mental health issue. Not looking good." Another comment read, "I think he's drunk." A third user wrote, "Dude’s spiraling waayyyyy down …. he needs help asap."

" If he is on drugs it’s really sad to see such talent getting wasted," read another comment.

Take a look at the comments:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier this year, Vinayakan landed in trouble when the RGI Airport police in Hyderabad filed a complaint against him for causing a disturbance and misbehaving with the airport gate staff due to his 'rude' behaviour. "The actor was under the influence of alcohol and created a significant disturbance. We have registered a case accordingly," ANI quoted CISF Inspector Inspector K Balaraju as saying.

The Hyderabad airport police added, "CISF handed him over to the RGI Airport Police and we have registered a case under the City Police Act."

Reacting to the complaint, in a statement to Manorama News, Vinayakan said, "I do not know why I'm being taken into custody. I have done no wrong. The CCTV visuals can be checked for evidence."

In 2023, Vinayakan was arrested after he created chaos under the influence of alcohol at the Ernakulam North police station. He allegedly started hurling abuse at the police personnel.