Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar Postponed, Won't Release On August 7: Report

Prahaar Release Date | YouTube

Rajkummar Rao starrer Prahaar, which is based on advocate Ujjwal Nikam, was all set to release on August 7, 2026. The film's trailer was attached with Cocktail 2, and it had grabbed everyone's attention. However, according to a report, the movie has been postponed, and it won't release on August 7.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Prahaar was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 7. However, the makers have now decided to postpone its release. After discussions with the stakeholders, they felt that it would not be advisable to release the film during that period."

A week before Prahaar, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to hit the big screens, and a week after, Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 will be released. The source added that the Rajkummar Rao starrer is a special film and that it deserves a healthy window.

In August, Maddock Films was supposed to have two releases, Prahaar (August 7) and Eetha (August 28). Well, a few days ago, there were recent reports that the Shraddha Kapoor starrer is getting postponed to avoid the clash with Toxic, which is slated to release on August 26. However, the makers have not yet officially confirmed that both movies have been postponed.

What Is Prahaar About?

Prahaar is reportedly based on the landmark cases fought by advocate Ujjwal Nikam. It highlights the legal battles and trials following the 1993 Bombay Blasts and the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 terrorist attacks.

Cast & Expectations

The film is directed by Avinash Arun and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role. It will be Rajkummar and Wamiqa's second film together. Earlier, the two starred in Bhool Chuk Maaf, which was a hit at the box office.

While the teaser had grabbed everyone's attention, it will be interesting to see what response Prahaar will get once it releases.