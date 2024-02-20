 Yami Gautam Thanks PM Modi For Mentioning Article 370 In Jammu Speech: 'Hope We Exceed Your Expectations'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYami Gautam Thanks PM Modi For Mentioning Article 370 In Jammu Speech: 'Hope We Exceed Your Expectations'

Yami Gautam Thanks PM Modi For Mentioning Article 370 In Jammu Speech: 'Hope We Exceed Your Expectations'

'Article 370', starring Yami Gautam, received a mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
article-image

'Uri' helmer Aditya Dhar's upcoming movie 'Article 370', starring Yami Gautam and Priya Mani, received a mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a major public meeting in Jammu on Tuesday.

Addressing people from different parts of J&K, the Prime Minister referred to the film and said: "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week. It is a good thing as it will help people get correct information." A political thriller, 'Article 370' is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of the constitutional provision that assured a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to PM Modi's praise, Yami took to X, and said: "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!"

Read Also
Yami Gautam On Shooting Article 370 Amid Pregnancy: 'Doctors Secretly Looked After Me On Sets'
article-image
Read Also
Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Announce Pregnancy After 3 Years Of Marriage During Article 370 Trailer...
article-image

Aditya Dhar, the film's producer and also Yami's husband, wrote: "What an absoulte honour! Really hope we have done justice to this incredible story! Thank you @narendramodi ji for your kind words!"

Read Also
Yami Gautam Slams Those Calling Article 370 'Propaganda, Jingoism': 'No Point Justifying The Film To...
article-image

In 'Article 370', Yami steps into the shoes of an intelligence officer on a mission to safeguard the nation against looming threats. Set against the backdrop of true events, the film offers audiences a gripping narrative woven with political intrigue, threats to national security, and pulse-pounding action sequences.

Directed by Aaditya Suhas Jambhale, 'Article 370', which is slated for release on February 23, has a stellar ensemble cast that includes Arun Govil, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trisha Krishnan REACTS To Ex-AIADMK Leader AV Raju's 'Disgusting' Comments On Her: 'Severe Action...

Trisha Krishnan REACTS To Ex-AIADMK Leader AV Raju's 'Disgusting' Comments On Her: 'Severe Action...

Yami Gautam Thanks PM Modi For Mentioning Article 370 In Jammu Speech: 'Hope We Exceed Your...

Yami Gautam Thanks PM Modi For Mentioning Article 370 In Jammu Speech: 'Hope We Exceed Your...

After Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra To Perform At The Opening Ceremony Of Women's Premier League

After Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra To Perform At The Opening Ceremony Of Women's Premier League

Nutan Death Anniversary: Actress' Unseen Photos With Family

Nutan Death Anniversary: Actress' Unseen Photos With Family

Ankita Lokhande's Photos In White Chikankari Saree Are Too Captivating To Miss

Ankita Lokhande's Photos In White Chikankari Saree Are Too Captivating To Miss