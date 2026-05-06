'Yahan Se Koi Bomb Nahi Maarega...': Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor Reveal They Shot Daadi Ki Shaadi Amid India-Pakistan War; Ranbir Kapoor Was Worried

Daadi Ki Shaadi Shoot Amid India-Pakistan War | YouTube / Instagram

Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Sadia Khateeb will be seen in the upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi. The movie is all set to release on May 8, 2026, and on Wednesday, the makers shared a promotional video in which the whole cast was seen talking about the film, shooting experience, and more.

While talking about shooting the film in Shimla, Kapil said, "Kya kya nahi hua iss film ke dauraan. War lag gayi. Uss samay maahol itna serious ho gaya (What all happened during the making of this film? A war broke out. The atmosphere became so serious)." He further told Neetu, "I think Ranbir called ke 'Mumma aap wapis aajao' (I think Ranbir called and said, 'Mumma please come back')."

Neetu added, "I said yeh sabse zyada safe place hai. Yahan se koi bomb nahi maarega. Par jab war hui, nobody said anything. They said we will work. Everybody was so excited about the film, koi jaana nahi chah raha tha (I said this is the safest place. No bomb will be dropped from here. But when the war happened, nobody said anything. They said we will work. Everyone was so excited about the film, no one wanted to go)."

Riddhima, who is making her debut with the film, also said, "The point is that this film is made with so much love that nobody wanted it to leave midway."

Well, not just Riddhima, but even her daughter Samara is all set to make her debut with the film. While she doesn't have a big role, she will be seen in a cameo in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, now the audience is looking forward to watch the acting of one more Kapoor daughter, Riddhima. So, let's wait and watch whether she will be able to impress us or not.