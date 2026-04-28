'Just Live The Character...': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Reveals What Advice Brother Ranbir Kapoor Gave Ahead Of Her Acting Debut Daadi Ki Shaadi

Ranbir Kapoor / Neetu Kapoor / Riddhima Kapoor Sahni | Instagram

While the Kapoor daughters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, are already stars, one more Kapoor daughter is all set to make her acting debut. We are talking about Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is all set to make her debut with the film Daadi Ki Shaadi, which also stars her mother.

Riddhima's brother, Ranbir Kapoor, is also a star, and recently she revealed what advice he gave her before she started shooting for the movie. She said, “I spoke to Ranbir before starting. His biggest advice was to stay honest in front of the camera. He told me to trust my instincts and just live the character rather than perform it, and that really stayed with me."

While actresses make their debut in their 20s, Riddhima is making her debut in her 40s. She is married to businessman Bharat Sahni, and also has a 15-year-old daughter named Samara. Well, we are sure that the audience is looking forward to Riddhima's performance in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Cast

Apart from Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima, Daadi Ki Shaadi also stars Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb. The trailer of the film was launched a few days ago, and it received a decent response. It looks like a family entertainer, so let's wait and watch how the film turns out to be.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Release Date

The movie is slated to release on May 8, 2026. It will clash at the box office with Sanjay Dutt starrer Aakhri Sawal. Both films are of different genres. While one a romantic-comedy, another is a dramatic movie. So let's see which movie will be about to make a mark at the box office.