Raj Kapoor-Nargis Kin To Battle It Out; It Is Daadi Ki Shaadi Vs Aakhri Sawal At Box Office

Photos: Instagram/IMDb

The legendary and best filmmaker of India, from 1940 to 1980, Raj Kapoor and Nargis, his co-star in many hit films—Awaara, Shri 420 and Barsaat, to name a few—were star-crossed.

However, as destiny willed it, over the years, the personal journeys of the Kapoors and Dutts often overlapped. And both Punjabi families maintained the highest regard for each other.

Sanjay Dutt |

Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice to play Sanjay Dutt in a biopic made on Dutt Jr., in a film titled Sanju (2018), directed by Rajkumar Hirani. And Ranbir has made no bones about the fact that, in his adolescent years, he was a huge fan of Sanjay. In other words, the friendship flourished further.

We are telling you all this because on May 8 this year, the Kapoors are about to clash with Dutt Jr. at the box office. Neetu Kapoor’s Daadi Ki Shaadi and Sanjay Dutt’s Aakhri Sawal, directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, have both chosen to release on the same Friday, making the clash imminent.

Neetu Kapoor |

This is not all. It is not the Kapoor bahu alone who will take on the Dutt scion. Daadi Ki Shaadi, directed by Ashish R Mohan, also marks the debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. As we said at the start, it’s destiny, definitely not deliberate.