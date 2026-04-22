Tabu In Nagarjuna's 100th Film: Actress To Join Current Shoot Schedule In Hyderabad

The Tabu-Nagarjuna jodi has been a hit one on and off screen. So, it is hardly surprising that she’s been chosen to share screen space with Nag in his 100th film (likely to be in Telugu, Tamil & Hindi). The film is currently being referred to as King 100, but the title may change to Asurudu (translates to Demons in English). It is reportedly projected and promoted as an action-family drama directed by Ra. Karthik. Tabu will join the current schedule in Hyderabad.

Nagarjuna and Tabu were first seen in the romantic drama Ninne Pelladata (1996), which went on to become one of the highest grossers back in the day. They also did the comedy film Aavida Maa Aavide a couple of years after their first major success. In Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, this superstar duo usually generate major excitement, and the scenario will be no different as far as the tentatively titled King 100 goes.