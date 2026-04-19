Tabu Buys ₹10 Crore Luxury Apartment In Mumbai's Versova; Details Inside

Bollywood actress Tabu has expanded her real estate portfolio with a new luxury purchase in Mumbai. The actress reportedly bought an apartment in Versova for Rs 10 crore, adding to her list of high-value properties.

According to property documents accessed by Liases Foras, the apartment is located in Godrej Skyshore, a premium development by Godrej Properties. The transaction was officially registered on March 26, 2026.

A report in Times of India stated that the apartment spans approximately 2,153 sq ft and also features a balcony of around 127 sq ft. As part of the deal, Tabu paid a stamp duty of Rs 5.24 lakh along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000. The purchase also includes two dedicated car parking spaces.

The project itself is designed as a relatively exclusive residential complex in Versova. Spread across more than 27,000 sq ft, Godrej Skyshore will consist of two towers - Tower A and Tower B - each rising up to 24 floors. The development will also include five basement levels and a ground floor, with a total of 126 residential units planned.

With this acquisition, Tabu joins the list of celebrities investing in premium properties in Mumbai’s sought-after Versova area.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently seen in Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and others. The film hit the big screens on April 16 and received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film Slumdog: 33 Temple Road. However, she has remained tight-lipped about the project yet.