Shreya Ghoshal Buys ₹29.7 Crore Luxury Apartment In Mumbai's Worli

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s upscale neighbourhood of Worli for Rs 29.70 crore. The property has been jointly bought with her parents, Shamishtha Ghoshal and Biswajit Ghoshal, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate platform Square Yards.

As per documents available on the website of the Inspector General of Registration Maharashtra, the transaction was officially registered in April 2026.

The apartment is located in the premium residential project Godrej Trilogy in Worli. According to the registration records reviewed by Square Yards, the unit has a carpet area of 2,430.06 sq. ft. (225.76 sq. m.) and a total area of 2,750.28 sq. ft. (255.51 sq. m.). The property also includes three dedicated car parking spaces.

The purchase involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.78 crore, along with registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Worli has emerged as one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential locations, known for its premium high-rises and excellent connectivity. The locality offers easy access to major parts of the city through routes such as the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, Annie Besant Road and the Western Express Highway. Its proximity to key business hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel and Nariman Point has also made it a preferred address for professionals and high-net-worth individuals.

Over the years, the neighbourhood has developed into a prominent residential and commercial hub, offering luxury housing, premium office spaces, high-end restaurants, retail centres, reputed schools and leading healthcare facilities.

Shreya is regarded as one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music. She first rose to fame after winning the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and later made her Bollywood debut with Devdas (2002). Her song “Bairi Piya” from the film earned her immense recognition.

Over the years, she has delivered numerous hit songs in several languages including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Known for her versatility, classical training and emotive singing style, she has received multiple prestigious honours, including several National Film Awards.