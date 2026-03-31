Malaika Arora Rents Out Mumbai's Bandra West Apartment For ₹3.10 Lakh Per Month

Actress and television personality Malaika Arora rented out one of her apartments in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra West locality recently. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration, the rental agreement was officially registered in March 2026.

As per the documents, the apartment is located in the Vida building in Bandra West. The property has been leased with a starting monthly rent of Rs 3.10 lakh. The deal reportedly involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 30,819 and registration charges of Rs 1,000, along with a security deposit of Rs 20 lakh.

Square Yards’ analysis of the documents indicates that the lease tenure has been set for 36 months. Under the agreement, the rent will begin at Rs 3.10 lakh per month during the first year. It will then increase by 5 per cent to Rs 3.25 lakh in the second year, followed by another 5 per cent escalation in the final year of the term. The cumulative rental value across the three-year lease period is estimated to be around Rs 1.17 crore.

Bandra West continues to be one of Mumbai’s most premium residential neighbourhoods. Often referred to as the “Queen of the Suburbs,” the locality is known for its mix of luxury sea-facing apartments, heritage homes and modern residential complexes. The area attracts celebrities, entrepreneurs and affluent families due to its vibrant lifestyle and high-end infrastructure.

The neighbourhood also enjoys excellent connectivity through the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, the Western Express Highway and the city’s suburban railway network. Its proximity to key commercial hubs such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel and Andheri further adds to its appeal.

Known for its bustling social scene, Bandra West is also home to several popular lifestyle hotspots, including Carter Road and Bandstand, along with a range of upscale cafes, restaurants and boutique retail stores.