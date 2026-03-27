Madhuri Dixit Rents Commercial Space In Mumbai's Lower Parel At ₹4.25 Lakh Per Month

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has taken a commercial unit on lease in Mumbai’s Lower Parel, with a starting monthly rent of Rs 4.25 lakh. The agreement was officially registered in March 2026, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

The property is located at One Lodha Place, a prominent commercial development in the area. As per the documents, the unit has a carpet area of 67.91 square metres (731 sq. ft.) and includes one car parking space. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 72,600, registration charges of Rs 1,000, and a security deposit of Rs 17 lakh.

The lease has been signed for a duration of 60 months (five years). The rent is structured with a 5 per cent annual escalation. Starting at Rs 4.25 lakh per month in the first year, it increases to Rs 4.46 lakh in the second year, Rs 4.68 lakh in the third year, Rs 4.91 lakh in the fourth year, and Rs 5.16 lakh in the final year. The total rental outflow over the entire term is estimated at Rs 2.81 crore.

Lower Parel has emerged as one of Mumbai’s key real estate destinations over the years. Once an industrial belt, the locality has transformed into a major commercial and residential hub, attracting businesses as well as high-net-worth individuals. Its central location and connectivity to business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Nariman Point, and Worli have contributed to its growing appeal.

The area also houses several lifestyle and retail landmarks, including High Street Phoenix and Palladium Mall, along with multiple corporate offices and financial institutions. This combination of infrastructure and accessibility continues to make Lower Parel a preferred choice for commercial investments and office spaces in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the crime-thriller web series Mrs. Deshpande.

She will next be seen in the Netflix film Ma Behen. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, Dharna and others. The release date of the film has not been announced by the makers yet.