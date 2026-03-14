Gudi Padwa 2026: Madhuri Dixit Nene Reflects On Childhood Memories & Family Traditions

In the vibrant landscape of Indian festivals, Gudi Padwa holds a special place for the Maharashtrian community. For global icon Madhuri Dixit Nene, the day is far more than a date on the Panchang (Hindu calendar); it is a profound mangaldayak (auspicious) homecoming. Despite her global journey, the actress remains deeply tethered to her roots, viewing the festival as a cornerstone of her Marathmoli (Maharashtrian cultural) identity.

In various reflections on the festival, Madhuri has shared how the arrival of Vasant Ritu (spring) brings a sense of nav-chaitanya (new consciousness) to her household. From the nostalgic lanes of the Konkan to her modern-day celebrations in Mumbai, her journey with Gudi Padwa is a blend of tradition, taste, and a very specific Marathi grace.

Significance of new beginnings

For Madhuri, the hoisting of the Gudi is the ultimate symbol of resilience. "Gudi Padwa is our Nav-Varsha (New Year)," she explains. "For me, it marks the arrival of spring and new beginnings. It’s an auspicious day that signifies the victory of good over evil. Even in bleak times, I believe it's a day to look at the future with asha (hope) and an optimistic vibe."

This sense of optimism is central to the festival’s philosophy. It is a time for shubharambh (a good start), where the past is left behind to make way for a pavitra (pure/sacred) new chapter.

Echoes of the Konkan: Childhood in Ratnagiri

When discussing her upbringing, Madhuri’s memories immediately travel to her mother’s native place in the Konkan region. "My earliest memories are associated with Ratnagiri, which is my aajol (maternal grandparents' house)," she recalls.

The sensory details of those summers remain vivid. She remembers arriving late in the evening and waking up to the kuhu-kuhu of the cuckoo singing on the morning of Gudi Padwa—a sound that always fascinated her. The preparation was a true family affair; she and her cousins would venture out to find the perfect bamboo staff for the Gudi, decorating it together with bright silk cloth, fresh flowers, and edible sugar necklaces called gaathi. Her grandmother, or Aaji, ensured the children understood the deeper meaning of the day through a health ritual: they had to eat a mixture of bitter Kadunimb (neem leaves), cumin seeds, and jaggery—a poignant reminder that life is a balance of bitter and sweet experiences.

The return to India

Since moving back to India, the festival has taken on a renewed energy in the Dixit-Nene home. One of her most cherished milestones was the first Gudi Padwa after her marriage, where both families gathered for a grand celebration. Today, her sons, Arin and Ryan, are the torchbearers of these traditions. "My sons love participating," Madhuri shares. "They enjoy doing the Aarti and listening to the pauranik katha (mythological stories) behind why we celebrate." It is a time for parivarik natyancha (family bonding) that bridges the gap between generations.

She often shares these historical and spiritual roots with her boys. They discuss the triumphant return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, where the Gudi serves as a vijay dhwaj (victory flag), and the belief from the Brahma Purana that Lord Brahma created the universe on this very day, marking the literal beginning of time. Being a proud Maharashtrian, she also ensures they understand the significance of the Gudi as a symbol of victory for the Maratha forces led by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In any Marathi household, the kitchen is the heart of the utsav (festival), and Madhuri insists that no celebration is complete without a traditional spread. The menu typically features iconic dishes like Shrikhand-Puri, the sweetened strained yogurt paired with fluffy fried bread, and sweet flatbreads like Puran Poli and Gulpoli. "My kids especially love binging on modaks and karanjis," she adds, noting that these treats remain a highlight of their festive table.

The "Marathmoli" Aesthetic

Beyond the rituals and the food, Madhuri is known for her impeccable traditional style, which she considers a vital part of the ceremony. She often uses the day to showcase her Marathmoli side, opting for a classic look that resonates with millions of her fans.

"I usually wear a traditional green Paithani saree," she says of her ritual attire. To complete the look, she dons the quintessential gold nath (nose ring), embodying the ruab (grace and grandeur) of a traditional Maharashtrian woman.

A message of hope

As the Gudi is raised toward the sky, Madhuri’s message to her well-wishers remains one of collective growth. "I wish everyone a prosperous and anandayi (happy) Gudi Padwa! Let the new year bring joy, health, and yash (success). Make a new sankalp (resolution) and move forward with a bright future in mind."

In her journey from the mango groves of her aajol to the heights of stardom, the essence of Gudi Padwa remains her constant—a reminder that every year brings a fresh chance to bloom.