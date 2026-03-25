Kabir Khan Gifts Swanky Mini Cooper Worth Nearly ₹60 Lakh To Wife Mini Mathur; See Photos

Filmmaker Kabir Khan recently surprised his wife, actress and television host Mini Mathur, with a luxurious new car. The couple’s latest addition is the stylish Mini Cooper SE, which is priced at approximately Rs 60 lakh in India.

Mini shared her excitement with fans on Wednesday by posting a picture of the car on her Instagram story. Along with the image, she wrote, “My girl is here,” expressing her joy over the gift.

Take a look at her post here:

About the car

The Mini Cooper SE is known for combining the brand’s iconic design with modern electric technology. The premium hatchback features a fully electric powertrain, offering a smooth and silent driving experience.

Reportedly, the car also boasts a sleek, compact design, advanced infotainment system, quick acceleration, and eco-friendly performance, aligning with the growing trend of sustainable mobility.

Kabir and Mini's love story

Kabir and Mini have long been considered one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. The two tied the knot in 1998 and have shared a strong bond ever since.

While Kabir is known for directing acclaimed films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Mini has carved her own identity as a popular television host and actor. Over the years, they have balanced their personal and professional lives seamlessly, often giving fans glimpses of their journey together on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kabir last directed and produced the film Chandu Champion which starred Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

In the sports drama, Kartik played the role of India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

Chandu Champion, released on June 14, 2024, received mixed-to-positive reviews, with critics praising Kartik's performance, Kabir's direction, and the film’s cinematography.