Arbaaz Khan Buys New House In Mumbai's Jogeshwari For ₹2.78 Crore

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan made a real estate investment in Mumbai recently. He purchased a premium apartment in the city’s Jogeshwari locality for Rs 2.78 crore. The transaction details, accessed through property registration documents by Zapkey, reveal that the deal was officially registered earlier this month.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the new home is located in Jogeshwari West, one of Mumbai’s rapidly developing residential pockets.

The apartment is part of the Autograph Residency project on Link Road and sits on the 27th floor of the building. Spread across a RERA carpet area of 1,243 square feet, the property was bought at a per square foot price of over Rs 22,000 by the actor-producer. The deal also includes two designated parking spaces.

According to the registration papers, Arbaaz Khan completed the transaction on February 17, 2026. He paid a stamp duty of over Rs 16 lakh along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000 to formalise the purchase.

The apartment has been acquired directly from the developer, Mutistar Builders LLP. The residential project is currently under construction, with possession expected to be handed over in December 2030.

With this acquisition, the Khan family member has added another property to his real estate portfolio in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arbaaz was last seen in the film Kaal Trighori. It also starred Rituparna Sengupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, Aditya Srivastava, Rajesh Sharma and Mughda Godse.

Arbaaz will next be seen in projects like Bihu Attack, Sridevi Bungalow and Kesar Singh.

The actor-producer often makes headlines because of his adorable moments and social media posts with wife Sshura Khan. They got married in an intimate ceremony in December 2023 and in November 2025, they welcomed their first child.