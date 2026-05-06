'Proud & Emotional Moment': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On 15-Year-Old Daughter Samara Sahni's Bollywood Debut With Daadi Ki Shaadi

The Kapoor family is set to welcome its next generation into films as Samara Sahni is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. The 15-year-old granddaughter of late Rishi Kapoor will make her first on-screen appearance in the upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi, which will release on Friday (May 8).

Interestingly, the project is also special for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is making her full-fledged acting debut with the film. The movie additionally stars veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, making it a three-generation family collaboration on screen.

Samara will reportedly appear in the song Senti from the film alongside her mother and grandmother. Confirming her daughter’s debut, Riddhima spoke about the experience of watching Samara face the camera for the first time.

She told Indian Express, "It’s a small but a very sweet appearance in the song. As a mother, it’s such a proud and emotional moment to see your child on screen."

The debut marks another milestone for the Kapoor family, which once famously discouraged women from entering the film industry. Over the years, actresses like Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan broke that tradition and established themselves as major stars in Bollywood.

Samara, who is currently pursuing her studies, is already familiar to social media users and paparazzi followers due to her public appearances with her family. She is the daughter of Riddhima and businessman Bharat Sahni, who got married in 2006 and welcomed Samara in 2011.

Before stepping into films, Riddhima had appeared on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, produced by Karan Johar. The show, she says, helped her become more comfortable in front of the camera.

"Being in front of the camera for a show made me comfortable. It gave me a sense of ease and familiarity which definitely made this transition smoother."

Riddhima also revealed that comedian and actor Kapil Sharma played a surprising role in her landing Daadi Ki Shaadi. "I haven’t really asked him why directly. But I think he saw a certain honesty or relatability in me. I’m just grateful he recommended my name."

Written and directed by Ashish R Mohan, the film also stars Kapil Sharma, Sarath Kumar, Sadiaa Khateeb, Yograj Singh, Teju Kolhapure and others.