X-Men ’97 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

Marvel's X-Men ’97 animated series will be released on an OTT platform in March 2024. It revisits the era of X-Men, a band of mutants who use their mysterious gifts to save the world. The MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) has given us many superheroes that we love. People have seen these heroes in live-action movies or animation.

Where to watch X-Men ’97

The 1990s superhero series will return with familiar characters and thrilling new chapters featuring their original voices. The release date for the first episode of X-Men '97 has been confirmed. The series will release its first two episodes on March 20, 2024.

The release date of the third episode is not known yet. Audiences can watch the series on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Cast

X-Men '97 is an American animated television series created by Beau DeMayo and produced by Marvel Studios Animation. Many cast members have returned from the original series to voice new characters, including Ray Chase, AJ LoCascio, George Buza, Lenore Zann, JP Karliak, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, and Cal Dodd among others.

All about X-Men '97

Animation of X-Men '97 was provided by Studio Mir and once again, the team will be seen in their classic costumes. The series is based on X-Men by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The music of the series has been composed by Shuki Levy and Haim Saban. It was produced by Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Louis D'Esposito, Beau DeMayo and Victoria Alonso.