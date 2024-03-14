 X-Men '97 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentX-Men '97 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

X-Men '97 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

X-Men ’97, the highly anticipated animated series, will soon release on a digital platform

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
X-Men ’97 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

Marvel's X-Men ’97 animated series will be released on an OTT platform in March 2024. It revisits the era of X-Men, a band of mutants who use their mysterious gifts to save the world. The MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) has given us many superheroes that we love. People have seen these heroes in live-action movies or animation.

Where to watch X-Men ’97

The 1990s superhero series will return with familiar characters and thrilling new chapters featuring their original voices. The release date for the first episode of X-Men '97 has been confirmed. The series will release its first two episodes on March 20, 2024.

The release date of the third episode is not known yet. Audiences can watch the series on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Read Also
No Way Up OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Film
article-image

Cast

X-Men '97 is an American animated television series created by Beau DeMayo and produced by Marvel Studios Animation. Many cast members have returned from the original series to voice new characters, including Ray Chase, AJ LoCascio, George Buza, Lenore Zann, JP Karliak, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, and Cal Dodd among others.

Read Also
Marakkuma Nenjam OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

All about X-Men '97

Animation of X-Men '97 was provided by Studio Mir and once again, the team will be seen in their classic costumes. The series is based on X-Men by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The music of the series has been composed by Shuki Levy and Haim Saban. It was produced by Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Louis D'Esposito, Beau DeMayo and Victoria Alonso.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Abraham Ozler OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Abraham Ozler OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

X-Men '97 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

X-Men '97 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

All That Happened When Ed Sheeran Was In Mumbai In 2017: From 'Clingy' Farah Khan To Viral Photo...

All That Happened When Ed Sheeran Was In Mumbai In 2017: From 'Clingy' Farah Khan To Viral Photo...

Ram Gopal Varma Surprises Fans As He Announces Entry Into Politics, Claims To Contest From...

Ram Gopal Varma Surprises Fans As He Announces Entry Into Politics, Claims To Contest From...

No Way Up OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Film

No Way Up OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Film