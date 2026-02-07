 'Would Rather Lose...' Tara Sutaria Says She Has Learned To 'Protect' Her Peace Amid Breakup With Veer Pahariya
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya appear to have parted ways after a short-lived relationship confirmed in July 2025. Amid breakup rumours, Tara said, "I've learned how to protect my peace.” She emphasised valuing self over work, adding, "But I would rather lose a film than lose myself," highlighting her focus on inner calm and personal integrity.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's relationship appears to have been short-lived, as the two have parted ways. They began dating in 2025 and confirmed their relationship in July that year. Rumours of their breakup surfaced shortly after Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert controversy. While neither has confirmed the reports, Tara recently shared that she has 'learned' to protect her peace amid the speculation.

Tara Sutaria Says She Has 'Learned' To Protect Her Peace

In a new interview with Elle India, Tara said that if anything feels different about her today, it’s her comfort with stillness. "I've learned how to protect my peace," she added, noting that it didn’t come naturally when she was younger. When creative overwhelm hits, her instinct is not to escape outward, but inward, through self-reflection, solitude, or sometimes doing absolutely nothing at all. She shared that this, she believes, is the only way to calm the nervous system.

article-image

'I Would Rather Lose...'

Tara said that the most defining thread of her career has been her willingness to walk away. She shared that she has repeatedly chosen her values over work, acknowledging the cost, turning down projects, and stepping away from systems that didn’t align with her essence. "But I would rather lose a film than lose myself," she added.

Tara shared, "As long as I know the truth, and the people closest to me do, that’s enough."

Rumours of trouble in the relationship intensified after Tara skipped Veer's recent birthday party in Mumbai and did not wish him on social media. Earlier, he had also attended Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding reception in the city alone.

article-image

Tara and Veer continue to follow each other on Instagram and still have photos of each other on their feeds .

