'Would Have Affected...': Milind Soman On Trolling Over 26-Year Age Gap With Ankita Konwar

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Actor Milind Soman tied the knot with Ankita Konwar in April 2018 after dating for several years. The couple has faced backlash over their 26-year age gap. Sharing a common passion for running, marathons and healthy living, they often post about their travel adventures and fitness challenges on social media. Recently, Milind admitted that Ankita was affected by trolls who targeted their marriage.

Speaking to Zoom, Milind said, "It didn’t bother me. It would have bothered Ankita because her experience was limited. We discussed it. I told her that they don’t know who you are and they don’t know who I am, so whatever they say is their opinion and she understood it very quickly, big credit to her."

Further, the actor said that after their conversation, Ankita was no longer bothered by the trolling and he believes that is also because of the closeness of their relationship. He added that today there is much more acceptance of their bond, not that they need it, but it is nice to see people being comfortable with the fact that their relationship has lasted 13 years.

Earlier, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Milind stated that Ankita, being 26 years younger than him, has a very different way of thinking due to her upbringing and the environment she grew up in. He added that the ideas she has are different and incredible.

Ankita, a former air hostess, met Milind at a hotel in Chennai. The couple quickly hit it off and later tied the knot.