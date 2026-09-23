'Worth Checking Facts...': Farhan Akhtar's Trainer Breaks Silence After Gossip About Other Gym Members Being Annoyed With Actor-Filmmaker Goes Viral

Farhan Akhtar's Trainer Reacts To Gossip | Instagram

An Instagram page called Bollywood Blind Items shared a reel claiming that actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who works out at a gym at the Otters Club in Bandra, Mumbai, 'mogs' all the trainers, due to which the other gym members are annoyed with him. However, Farhan's trainer, Samir Jaura, commented on the reel and defended the actor. He clarified that he and Farhan have been training at the Otters Club for 20 years, and the actor has never prevented other members from getting a trainer.

Jaura, who is a popular celebrity trainer, commented, "As Farhan’s personal trainer for over 20 years, I find this rather amusing. Farhan and I have been training at Otters Club for two decades, and at no point has he ‘mopped up all the trainers’ or prevented other members from getting a training session. I have no idea where this information has come from, but perhaps it would be worth checking the facts before turning gossip into a statement (sic)."

Journalist Shares Alleged Complaints

Replying to Jaura's comment, the Instagram page shared a YouTube link, which is an interview of a journalist, and she has claimed that the members of Otters Club gym are not happy with Farhan.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, journalist Aastha Atray had said, "I have heard rumours that Otters Club members don't like him when he comes to the gym, because he takes the trainer away that 'help me' or the gym has to be empty while he is working out. He calls all the trainers to all help him and other members are unhappy."

While Farhan's trainer has reacted to it, the actor-filmmaker has not shared any statement regarding the same.

Farhan Akhtar Movies

Currently, Farhan is enjoying the super success of his production venture Mirzapur: The Movie. The film, in 19 days, has collected Rs. 219.70 crore net at the box office in India.