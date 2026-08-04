'Never Entered It Officially': Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Reports Of His Exit From Aamir Khan's Lalkaar

Farhan Akhtar On Lalkaar | Instagram

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker are reportedly teaming up for a movie titled Lalkaar, which will be based on the 1952 India-Pakistan Test series. The film is not yet officially announced, but there were reports that Farhan Akhtar will be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. However, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Farhan exited Lalkaar due to scheduling issues and chose the RD Burman biopic over the Aamir Khan starrer.

But, on Tuesday, while talking to Variety India, Farhan opened up about the reports of his exit from Lalkaar and said, “How do I exit a project when I had never even entered it officially?” He added that in an actor's career, many projects are offered; some they sign and some they don't.

However, Farhan, along with Ritesh Sidhwani, will be producing Lalkaar under their banner, Excel Entertainment. Reportedly, Sidhant Gupta has replaced Farhan in the movie.

Farhan Akhtar Upcoming Movies

Farhan will be seen as sitar virtuoso and composer Pandit Ravi Shankar in The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which is directed by British filmmaker Sam Mendes. The actor also has the RD Burman biopic lined up, which will be directed by Neeraj Pandey.

While talking about the movie, Farhan said, “Playing one musical icon (Pandit Ravi Shankar) is a huge responsibility. I am completely focused on that. To play another musical icon (RD Burman), I have to get into another mindset, mood and era.”

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Mirzapur The Movie Release Date

Meanwhile, Farhan is gearing up for the release of Mirzapur The Movie, which is all set to release in September this year. The teaser of the film was released in June this year, and it has received a good response.

Mirzapur The Movie stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, and others.