Farhan Akhtar Exits Aamir Khan's Lalkaara Due To RD Burman Biopic, Sidhant Gupta Replaces Him: Report

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker's much-awaited sports drama Lalkaara has reportedly undergone a casting change. Farhan Akhtar is no longer a part of the film, with actor Sidhant Gupta stepping in to replace him.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Farhan Akhtar decided to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming film on the life of legendary music composer RD Burman, directed by Neeraj Pandey.

The report states that Farhan will need to devote several months to preparing for the demanding biopic, making it difficult to balance both projects. At the same time, Lalkaara also required extensive cricket training and a long shooting schedule. As a result, the actor reportedly chose to prioritise the RD Burman film and amicably stepped away from the sports drama.

Despite exiting the cast, Farhan continues to be associated with Lalkaara as a producer. The film is being backed by Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, in collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani Films.

The casting change is not expected to affect the production timeline, as the makers have already finalised Farhan's replacement.

Sidhant Gupta, known for his performances in Inside Edge, Jubilee, Black Warrant and Freedom at Midnight, has reportedly joined the project and will play one of Aamir Khan's close friends in the film.

Lalkaara marks Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker's reunion after their critically acclaimed 2001 film Lagaan. The sports drama is inspired by the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series and explores themes of friendship, sporting rivalry and national pride.

Aamir will essay the role of cricket legend Lala Amarnath, independent India's first Test captain, who led the national team during the inaugural India-Pakistan Test series after Partition.

Penned by Piyush Gupta (Dangal, Chhichhore) and Neeraj Singh (Nil Battey Sannata), Lalkaara is scheduled to go on floors on October 1 in Mumbai.